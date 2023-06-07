Up ‘n Adam: CMA Fest Preview

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Adam Wurtzel is heading to Nashville for the 50th Annual CMA Fest.

He stopped by the studio for a preview of what viewers can expect from our coverage. Up ‘n Adam will be live on Thursday and Friday from Music City, with interviews and exclusive live performances with some of country music’s best.

Plus, on Friday, NSYNC founder and boy band legend, Chris Kirkpatrick will be joining Rising from Nashville to co-host the festivities!

For now, Adam is getting in the car and heading straight down I-40 to Nashville!