Storms Return Sunday, Air Quality Improves

Who’s ready for some better air quality? Just ask, and you shall receive. Unfortunately, that means we’ll see rain on yet another weekend. Showers and storms are just part of the equation; newfound southwesterly winds are pushing the smoke out of the Carolinas this Saturday afternoon. A moisture-laden cold front will bump rain chances back up by Sunday evening, but highs should top out in the mid-80s across the Piedmont and Foothills before the wetness arrives. A few storms could be on the strong side Sunday and Monday, but the overall severe risk remains low.

Expect multiple rounds of rain to kick off the workweek, which could snarl your commute on both sides of your Monday. Northerly winds return on Tuesday, but they won’t last long enough to re-establish a connection with the wildfire smoke in Canada. Highs will top out in the 80s for the most part around the Metro for much of the week ahead. A few shots of energy and moisture arrive towards the back half of the week, but nothing looks particularly concerning right now.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Comfy. Low: 59°. Wind: S 5-10.

Sunday: AM mostly sunny. PM storms. High: 84°. Wind: SW 5-15.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers and storms. Low: 67°. Wind: SW 10-20.

Monday: Rain and storms. High: 81°. Wind: SW 10-20. Gusts: 25+