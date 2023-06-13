The Relatives Making A Difference In The Community

CHARLOTTE, NC — The Relatives is a hub of resources that helps children and youth find shelter and support. Their Youth Crisis Center, On Ramp Resource Center, and Housing programs keep kids safe and families together. They stopped by Rising to talk about how they help young adults and LGBTQ+ teens in the community find housing and more.

The Relatives serves as the Safe Place agency for Mecklenburg County and the surrounding area, partnering with local businesses to ensure young people in need have access to immediate help and supportive resources.

The goal of each program The Relatives offers is to keep kids safe and families together. We believe every child deserves a safe place to sleep and a fighting chance to make it.

