Expanding The Relationship With Yourself With Intuitive Healer Eboni Banks

CHARLOTTE, NC — Growing up, you may have often heard heard the adults in your life telling you to always “trust your gut.” We have come to learn that the saying really means things like follow your heart or to always go with your instincts. What if I told you there is actually a huge power lying within that small little feeling you get inside when weighing options for life’s situations?

Intuitive Healer Eboni Banks is a trauma survivor who used her wealth of inner spiritual resources to thrive during her own healing journey. She is on a mission to serve people by healing the parts of their lives that have been stuck and preventing them from living the life they desire. She stopped by Rising to talk all about personal growth and healing.

Eboni’s primary spiritual gift is Clairtangency, the ability to receive information and impressions through touch.

Trusting Your Gut to Create a Better Relationship With Yourself: How intuition supports your ability to live the life you desire. Eboni outlines the multiple levels of awareness (beginner, intermediate and advanced) and how you can strengthen your connection with intuition at each level.

Befriending Your Other Intelligence: How to recognize your intuition and use it in daily life. Starting with being honest with yourself about how you feel and what you want. How to hear the physical and emotional cues of how intuitive information is communicating with you.

Finding Light in the Darkness: Eboni shares how even in the shadows and bad times, there is information to be learned that leads to greater light. She explains how dark and light exist in nature together and how both are protection from pain.

Rules for Self-Trust: A lack of self-trust leads to not reaching the desired accomplishments that you’re capable of living. Learn how to end self-judgment and break out of your comfort zone to reach new heights of success.

For more information, click here.