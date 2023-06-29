Family Of Woman Killed In Shooting Says Charge Against Boyfriend Is Wrong

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Friends and family gathered to remember a North Carolina woman on Wednesday night. Talia Petoia was shot and killed this past March in Polk County. Her boyfriend at the time was Tyler Laughter, who was charged with involuntary manslaughter. But Petoia’s friends and family believe he murdered her.

They held a fundraiser Wednesday at The Flying Saucer in northeast Charlotte, where Petoia used to work. Petoia’s friend Alexa Hughes tells WCCB, “The death of women shouldn’t be swept under the rug because it makes people uncomfortable. She was killed. She was killed by somebody that she trusted and she loved, and that’s not right.”

The GoFundMe for the family’s legal fund has already raised almost $20,000. Tyler Laughter will appear in court this coming August.