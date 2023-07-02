Summer Swells, Few Storms for the Fourth

The hottest day of 2023 so far is unfolding before our eyes this Sunday, as temperatures in the Metro soar past 95º and heat index values approach 110º. Expect more of the same on Monday, with 80s and 90s across the board. Pop-up storms will be our only relief from the heat, which will be isolated in nature over the next 48 hours. A weak, sluggish cold front pushes into the Carolinas by our Independence Day Tuesday, but don’t expect any noticeable cooldown. Highs will remain near-to-above 90º through the first week of July as the front stalls and lifts back northward.

Your 4th of July plans will have the green light, but isolated pop-up storms may be an issue for some, especially southeast of the Metro. Thanks to the aforementioned frontal system, rain chances will increase slightly into the back half of the week. Next weekend remains hot and stormy as this classic summertime pattern carries into the heart of July. Fortunately, nothing of concern is stirring in the tropics.

Tonight: Variable clouds. Mild and muggy with a stray storm or two NW. Low: 74°. Wind: SW 5-10.

Monday: Scorching. PM isolated storms. High: 95°. Wind: SW 5-15.

Monday Night: Steamy with a stray storm. Low: 74°. Wind: S 5-10.

Independence Day: Another hot one. PM isolated storms. High: 95°. Wind: W 5-10.

4th of July Night: A few storms early, then clearing. Mugginess continues. Low: 72°. Wind: SW 5-10.