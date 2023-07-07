Healthy Headlines: Heart Flutters – Should You Worry?

CHARLOTTE, NC — Do you experience heart flutters? You may feel that it is time to worry and want to understand more about why you get these feelings in your chest.

In this week’s Healthy Headlines, Dr. Sameer Chaudhari, a cardiologist at Novant Health in Monroe, North Carolina discusses the feeling of your heart skipping a beat or even worse.

For more information and stories on your health, please visit novanthealth.org/healthyheadlines.

