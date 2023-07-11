Terrific Tuesday, Heat & Humidity Slowly Build

Monday may have been the coolest day the Queen City had seen in over two weeks, but summer is raring to go as we head into the heart of the workweek. Expect highs to crescendo near 90° across the Piedmont and Foothills on this Tuesday afternoon, while the High Country tops out in the upper 70s. While the summer heat returns quickly, the humidity will take more of a leisurely approach to its recovery. Rain chances remain very low through midweek before bumping up towards the weekend as another rainmaking system approaches from the northwest. Highs in the mid-90s will combine with much harsher humidity to create heat indices above 105° around this timeframe.

The National Hurricane Center is tracking a budding area of low pressure in the North Atlantic with a 50% chance of developing into a tropical system over the next seven days. Regardless of development, the fledgling storm will remain out at sea. The next name in the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season list is Don.

Tuesday: Sunny. Hot and dry. High: 90°. Wind: NW 5-10.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear and calm. Low: 69°. Wind: Light.

Wednesday: Mainly sunny. Even warmer. High: 93°. Wind: SW 5-10.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. Getting muggier. Low: 72°. Wind: SW 5-10.

Thursday: Feeling like mid-July. PM isolated storms. High: 95°. Wind: SW 5-15.