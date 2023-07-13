Generating Income With Darryl Bumpass

CHARLOTTE, NC — Graduation season is an exciting time filled with possibilities and new beginnings! However, we know that thinking about what’s next could be overwhelming, that’s why for recent graduates and aspiring entrepreneurs it’s beneficial to shift the focus from job searches to income searches.

Instead of solely pursuing traditional employment, they should explore multiple streams of income and passive income opportunities with low overhead. Best-selling author and certified life coach Darryl Bumpass has over 30 years of experience working with entrepreneurs and business leaders. In his work, he teaches his clients to start by making small changes every day, taking their time, and trusting themselves when making decisions. He encourages them to think outside the box, seek unconventional income sources, and leverage their skills and networks to generate revenue with tips such as:

1. Becoming a blogger – creating sponsored posts, Running ads through Google AdSense

2. Affiliate marketing- Selling affiliate products

3. Start your own YouTube Channel / YouTube Live Streams

4. Record audiobooks – Risual income

5. Thumbnails for Youtube- $1,000 per week.

6. Dropshipping store- Some drop shippers earn up to $100,000 per year.

7. Selling digital products – Kindle books, templates, or plug-ins

By adopting this approach, new graduates and entrepreneurs can create a more flexible and robust financial foundation. With the emphasis on multiple streams of income and passive income opportunities, they can increase their financial stability, pursue their entrepreneurial aspirations, and establish a strong foothold in their chosen industries.

Darryl uses the same approach in his latest book You Need an Income, Not a Job!, which is currently available on Amazon. He is also the author of I Know You Hear Me, But Are You Listening?, We Need to Talk!, Mr. & Mrs. Distraction, and How to Become Motivated in a Coronavirus Pandemic.

