Rain Chances Fall, Temperatures Rise

A cold front has pushed through the Carolinas as we close out the weekend, but it won’t live up to its name. Temperatures will rise to new heights despite winds shifting out of the north to kick off the workweek. The pattern change will bring drier air into our area as highs zip into the mid-to-upper 90s around the Metro for much of the week ahead. Rain chances will enter the “stray” range through at least midweek.

Former Subtropical Storm Don has been downgraded to a depression as it swirls in the middle of the North Atlantic. The struggling storm may regain strength over the next few days, but remains some 2000 miles to our northeast. A non-tropical rainmaking system approaches the Carolinas from the northwest by the weekend, allowing for more significant storm chances. Piedmont highs will remain above 90º for the foreseeable future.

Tonight: Variable clouds. A bit cooler. Low: 71°. Wind: SW 5-10.

Monday: Hot and sunny. Stray PM storm? High: 93°. Wind: SW 5-15.

Monday Night: Another nice night. Low: 71°. Wind: S 5-10.

Tuesday: Sunshine continues. Even hotter. High: 96°. Wind: W 5-10.