CHARLOTTE, NC — For Tasty Tuesday, Holy City Waffles Food Truck stopped by Rising to show us how to make cinnamon roll waffles and s’mores waffles. Holy City has many different flavors, such as fruity pebbles, chocolate chip cookie dough, and many more.

Cinnamon Roll Waffle: Buttermilk waffle with melted butter, cinnamon sugar, and a vanilla glaze drizzle.

S’mores Waffle: Buttermilk waffle with milk chocolate, marshmallows, graham cracker and chocolate drizzle.

For more information on Holy City Waffles, click here.