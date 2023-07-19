Up’N’Adam: CMA Fest

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Adam highlights the invigorating moments at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium as the CMA Festival prepares to air.

Thousands of country music lovers ventured out to the festival to enjoy performances by top country artists including Tim McGraw, Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Jimmie Allen, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, and Dierks Bentley.

Country fans who didn’t attend can enjoy the festivals right at home as the 2023 CMA Fest will air on ABC on July 19 at 8 p.m. ET and will stream on Hulu the following day.