Summery Pattern Continues

Highs in the upper 80s and gratuitous mugginess is making things miserable outside this Saturday afternoon, but when 17 of the 22 days so far in July have topped out at 90º or higher, we should be grateful for this “cooler” air. Expect more of the same for the second half of the weekend as a sluggish rainmaking system takes its time clearing the Carolinas to the southeast. Scattered afternoon storms are also in the forecast for our Sunday, a few of which could also be on the stronger side. Highs will top out near 90º in the Piedmont and Foothills, while the High Country enjoys the upper 70s. Rain chances will become more isolated on Monday before bottoming out throughout much of the workweek ahead. As rain chances fall, temperatures will only rise further in the mid-90s around the Metro.

Meanwhile, we have our first hurricane of the year in the North Atlantic. Hurricane Don, located roughly 2000 miles to our northeast, will continue to swirl towards the north before turning northeast and dissipating by midweek. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is also monitoring a disturbance well east of the Caribbean which has a 60% chance of becoming Tropical Storm Emily by next weekend. This system is nothing to be concerned about right now, but is worth watching as we head into the homestretch of July.

Tonight: Mild and muggy. Low: 70°. Wind: NE 5-10.

Sunday: PM scattered storms. A few may be strong. High: 87°. Wind: NE 5-10.

Sunday Night: A few storms early, then some clearing. Low: 68°. Wind: Light.

Monday: Hot sunshine. Stray PM storm? High: 90°. Wind: NE 5-10.