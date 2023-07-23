Stormy Close to Weekend, Hot & (Mostly) Dry Start to Workweek

We’re within 100 days of Halloween, but don’t count on chills running down your spine anytime soon. Drier and more stable air arrives in the form of a ridge of high pressure heading into the workweek, and temperatures will take advantage. Expect highs to soar into the mid-90s across the Piedmont and Foothills for much of the week ahead, while the High Country rounds out near 80°. Pop-up storms return to the forecast towards the back half of the week into the weekend.

Tropical Storm Don is still churning out in the Atlantic after briefly attaining hurricane status on Saturday. Don will continue its jaunt northeastward before transitioning into an extratropical system and ultimately dissipating by midweek. Another disturbance located east of the Caribbean has a 40% chance of developing into a tropical depression over the next week. The next name on the 2023 list is Emily.

Tonight: A few storms early, then some clearing. Low: 70°. Wind: Light.

Monday: Hot and sunny. Stray PM shower/storm? High: 90°. Wind: N 5-10.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy. Mild and muggy. Low: 70°. Wind: Light.

Tuesday: Sunshine continues. Even hotter. High: 94°. Wind: NW 5-10.