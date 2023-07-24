Sisters Sue SC Funeral Home & NY Chapel After Wrong Body Is Buried

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Two sisters are suing a South Carolina funeral parlor and a Long Island chapel for $60 million. The sisters say the funeral parlor in South Carolina put a stranger’s body in their dad’s burial clothes. They then sent that body to the chapel in New York for the funeral. That chapel claims the family confirmed the identification of the deceased at the cemetery before burial. The sisters say they told the cemetery the person in the casket did not look like their father. Who should pay up here?

