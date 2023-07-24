Up ‘n Adam: Tweetsie Railroad

BLOWING ROCK, N.C. — Adam Wurtzel took a drive to Blowing Rock, to check out the legendary Tweetsie Railroad theme park.

First, “Up ‘n Adam” met with Chris Robbins, the President of Tweetsie Railroad to get an up close look at one of their iconic trains. Then it was time to ride one of the park’s newest rides which took Adam and “Calico Clint” 50 feet in the air!

Next, it was time to find out more about a special show happening at the park, K9’s in Flight, where talented pups showcase their skills at catching frisbees and leaping sky high.

You can see K9’s in Flight Thu 7/27-Sun 7/30, with three shows happening each day.