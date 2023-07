CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Lebron James’ 18 year old son, Bronny, is a freshman who plays basketball at the University of Southern California.

During a workout on Monday, he went into cardiac arrest. He was rushed to the hospital.

James is now in stable condition and no longer in the intensive care unit.

