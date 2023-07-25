Parents Pay Thousands Of Dollars On “Sorority Consultants”

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Getting into a sorority can be more challenging than getting into the actual college.

Parents are spending thousands on “sorority consultants” to give their daughters an edge while working their way through the recruitment process.

They get help with conversational skills, clothing, hair, make up, essays and refining their social behavior.

