CHARLOTTE, N.C. – On a recent episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, Kristen Bell revealed she lets her 7 and 8-year-old daughters drink non-alcoholic beer. She acknowledged it sounds insane. Her husband, Dax Sheperd, has been sober for two years, after a brief relapse. What’s your opinion on letting kids drink non-alcoholic beer?

This episode features:

WCCB TV’s Morgan Fogarty

WCCB TV’s Gary Brode

WCCB TV’s Kaitlin Wright