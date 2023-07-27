Children’s Book Author, Derrin Gleaton, Shares Inspiration and Joy

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Author Derrin Gleaton joined the Rising team to share the inspiration behind his children’s books and giving back to the community.

Gleaton is an author, inspired by his oldest son’s creativity and love for art. He recently celebrated the release of his latest book, Just bee Yourself. Gleaton is a proud husband and father of two boys.

Gleaton also makes bowties through his business, Swagbows. He gifts some of the bowties to people who are on the job search… to add a little personality to their interview outfits.

Gleaton also hosts book readings for kids across the Charlotte area; spreading inspiration and joy with his books.

To purchase Just Bee Yourself, click here to be linked to Amazon.

To check out Swaggbows, click here.