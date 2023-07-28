First Wives Get Last Laugh: New Way To View Divorce

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A father of two grown kids left his wife for a much younger woman. She felt scorned. 5 years later, she saw her 58-year-old ex, running around after his two toddlers. The first wife had won! She was able to retire, travel and do anything she wanted, while he was stuck, with no way to retire and was just an old dad. He hadn’t counted on his young wife’s clock ticking. At least, that’s how some people see it. What do you think?

This episode features:

WCCB TV’s Morgan Fogarty

WCCB TV’s Gary Brode