Stubborn Rain Chances Finally Retreat

The penultimate day of what has been a scorching hot July has arrived, but clouds and heavy showers are keeping highs on the cooler side this Sunday in the 70s and 80s. A passing cold front will continue the tempered trend into August. Expect temperatures to hang roughly five degrees below average over the next few days as dry, stable air filters in from the north. A few pop-up storms are possible around the Metro and eastward on Monday, but most remain rain-free through midweek. Enjoy the welcome drop in humidity while it lasts.

More moisture returns by the back half of the week ahead. No single day looks like a washout into next weekend, but storm chances will be on the rise – and so will the humidity. Pop-up storms and highs near 90º are in the forecast for next Saturday and Sunday in the Queen City.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) continues to monitor a cluster of storms east of the Caribbean, which still has a 70% chance of developing into Tropical Storm Emily by the end of the week. Closer to home, an area of low pressure that quickly tightened off the coast of Georgia before coming ashore in the Carolinas is now moving back over water. This system has a tight window for tropical development before it’s swallowed up by the frontal system to its north, but is worth watching regardless.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Cooler. Low: 68°. Wind: Light.

Monday: Mostly sunny. A few storms E. High: 90°. Wind: N 5-10.

Monday Night: Clear, calm, and cool. Low: 66°. Wind: NE 5-10.

Tuesday: Beautiful. High: 86°. Wind: NE 5-15.