Up ‘n Adam: Broadway Dreams

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Adam Wurtzel met the team behind Broadway Dreams to try his luck at 3 “skills of the stage.”

First, “Up ‘n Adam” got a singing lesson from composer and vocal coach Matthew Lee Robinson. Next, it was time to put Adam’s dancing shoes on, and he worked hard at learning some choreography with Spencer Liff of “So You Think You Can Dance.” In between live segments, Adam was working hard at memorizing lines for the big finale, where he played “Ken” alongside four “Barbie’s.” Be sure to watch to see this hilarious scene for yourself!

Anyone, of any age can sign up to be a part of Broadway Dreams. Click HERE for more information. The Charlotte students will perform twice, on Saturday 8/5 at Blumenthal Performing Arts Center. Tickets are available HERE.