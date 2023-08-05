Fiery First Weekend of August

This past Thursday may have been the coolest day in a month-and-a-half, but summer has reclaimed the Carolinas this weekend. Highs will remain in the 80s and 90s for most through midweek. Isolated storms will pop up Sunday afternoon, becoming more scattered on Monday as a rainmaking system approaches from the northwest. A few of Monday’s cells may be severe; a Level 1 risk for severe weather lies across the Metro and eastward, while a Level 2 risk covers the Foothills and High Country. Strong wind, small hail, and frequent lightning are the main threats on Monday.

Despite the passage of a cold front on Tuesday, temperatures won’t drop much toward the back half of the week. However, drier and more stable air will pour in behind our incoming system, setting us up with what should be a sunny Tuesday and Wednesday. As winds shift back out of the southwest, humidity levels and storm chances will rise into next weekend. Despite record warmth in the Atlantic, the tropics remain quiet.

Tonight: Clear and quiet. Low: 70°. Wind: S 5-10.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with a few storms in the afternoon. High: 92°. Wind: SW 5-15.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear. Stray storm? Low: 72°. Wind: SW 5-10.

Monday: Scattered storms. A few may be severe. High: 95°. Wind: SW 5-15.