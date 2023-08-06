Tracking Severe Potential Monday

After a sunny start to the weekend, scattered severe storms are running rampant across the Carolinas this Sunday afternoon. Expect another round of intense tempests as we kick off the workweek. A level 3 out of 5 risk for severe weather has been issued for the entirety of the WCCB Charlotte viewing area on Monday. The main threats will be damaging gusty winds, hail, and frequent lightning, but an isolated tornado or two isn’t out of the question. The incoming cold front won’t bring much relief from the heat, but sunshine and lower humidity can be expected for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Our brief respite from storms and stifling dew points won’t last long as winds shift back out of the south and west by Wednesday afternoon. Rain chances go back on the incline on Thursday as another rainmaking system slides along the incoming front that stalls to our south. Next weekend will continue the typical late-summer pattern, with highs near 90º and pop-up afternoon storms.

Tonight: A few storms early, then mostly clear. Low: 71°. Wind: SW 5-10.

Monday: Variable clouds. PM scattered severe storms. High: 95°. Wind: SW 10-20. Gusts: 25+

Monday Night: Storms clear out. Low: 69°. Wind: SW 5-15. Gusts: 20+

Tuesday: Hot sunshine. High: 90°. Wind: W 5-15.