Charlotte, N.C.– Rachael is joined by pediatric dietitian Chelsea Pudimott to learn about healthy options for kids’ lunches.

Here is what Chelsea recommends:

1. Entree (whole wheat bread, deli turkey or chicken, tomatoes, lettuce, avocado)

2. 1 fruit serving (apple OR clementines OR small banana)

3. 1 veggie serving (baby carrots OR mini peppers)

4. 1 dairy item (1 Greek yogurt OR 1 string cheese)