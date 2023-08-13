Steamy & Stormy Start to Workweek

The weekend may be coming to a sunny close, but storms are back on the menu as we head into Monday. Highs in the mid-90s and stifling humidity will combine to create dangerous heat index values close to 105º around the Metro and southward in the afternoon. This increased atmospheric fuel will also create a space for isolated strong-to-severe storms on Monday, becoming more scattered on Tuesday as a cold front passes through from the northwest. While the severe threat won’t be as high as last Monday’s, the strongest cells will pack damaging wind gusts, hail, and torrential rainfall. The tornado threat appears low, but a quick spin-up can’t be ruled out.

Just like last week, beautiful weather returns behind the system on Wednesday. Highs will top out in the 70s and 80s to go along with plentiful sunshine and noticeably lower humidity. Enjoy the drier times while they last; more heat, humidity, and storm chances return by the end of the week. We won’t be in any tropical trouble either, although the National Hurricane Center (NHC) is monitoring a potential system off the coast of Africa towards the tail-end of the week.

Tonight: Mild and muggy. Low: 74°. Wind: Light.

Monday: Hot sunshine with PM isolated storms. A few may be strong. High: 95°. Wind: SW 5-15. Gusts: 20+

Monday Night: Variable clouds. A few showers and storms NW. Low: 74°. Wind: SW 5-15.

Tuesday: Scattered PM storms. A few may be severe. High: 93°. Wind: SW 5-15. Gusts: 20+