Charlotte Brunch Festival Backyard Pop-Up Preview

The co-creator of the Charlotte Brunch Festival Lorri Lofton stopped by Rising for a preview of the Charlotte Brunch Festival Backyard Pop-Up coming to Ballantyne’s Backyard on Saturday, September 16.

The event will be a part of the Blumenthal Charlotte International Arts Festival line-up. Chefs from across the area will be providing brunch bites for guests to try. Chef Reyana of The Braisen Chef will be one of several chefs joining the pop-up event. She taught viewers and the Rising crew how to make the perfect omelette using fresh and healthy ingredients.

No brunch is complete without a few beverages. Sipsy Cabanas will be mixing up drinks for guests to sample like Easy Breeze Brunch Punch. If you can’t wait until the event to try this delicious mocktail, the recipe is easy. The ingredients include equal parts Orange Juice, Pineapple Juice and Mango Nectar, agave syrup, ice and lime. You can also add frozen fruit, soda water, or sparkling cider or your favorite adult libation for the 21+ crowd.

Guests will also be able to enjoy live entertainment from Harvey Cumming and yard games.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit The Dean’s List’s Black Woman in Media Award in honor of Cheslie Kryst as well as Faith in the City.

The pop-up follows the 4th Annual Brunch Festival that took place back in May. More than 800 attended the event and tickets sold out in just a few weeks. Tickets are still available for the Brunch Pop-Up at Ballentyne’s Backyard, but they are in limited supply and begin at $5. You can find out more about the event and how to purchase tickets here.