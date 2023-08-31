Up ‘n Adam: South Africa

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Adam Wurtzel is back from South Africa, and got to tell Rachael, Lawrence and Lauren all about his epic adventure!

The furthest “Up ‘n Adam” has ever been, his 9-day trek started in Cape Town, before touching the Indian Ocean for the first time in Kynsna, and ending at the Kapama Private Game Reserve right in the middle of the South African bush!

There, while on safari, he saw giraffes, zebras, buffalo, rhinos, elephants and more, but also saw some rare sightings, including a lion with her cubs, and FIVE leopard sightings (some safaris don’t see any). During his time in the Bush, “Up ‘n Adam” even played a traditional South African game, which consists of seeing who can spit Impala dung the furthest.