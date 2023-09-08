Stormy, Steamy Weekend

The second weekend of September is off to a dry start, but it won’t stay that way forever. A stalled front has set up shop over the Carolinas, bumping up cloud coverage and storm chances for the next 72 hours ahead. Rain chances will be highest on Saturday, but no single day ahead looks like a complete washout. That said, most communities can expect a healthy 0.5-1″ of rain through Sunday evening. Highs will dip slightly below average into the weekend in the 60s, 70s, and 80s.

Rain chances will slowly fade into the workweek as the stalled front trudges out to sea. A stray shower or storm is possible through midweek, but sunny skies will largely come out on top. Highs should hang around normal values in the mid-70s and 80s in the High Country and Piedmont, respectively. Meanwhile, in the Atlantic, Hurricane Lee has attained Category 5 status. Lee will likely buzz within 500 miles of the Eastern Seaboard mid-to-late week, but models continue to steer it away from the Carolinas.

Today: Mostly sunny. Isolated PM storm? High: 88°. Wind: S 5-10.

Tonight: Scattered storms early, then clearing late. Low: 68°. Wind: SE 5-10.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Widespread storm activity. High: 82°. Wind: E 5-10.

Saturday Night: Storms early, then some clearing. Low: 66°. Wind: NE 5-10.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with PM scattered storms. High: 82°. Wind: NE to S 5-10.