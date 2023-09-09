Rain Chances Linger Through Weekend

The second weekend of September is off to a soggy start. Scattered storms have dampened the Carolinas for much of this Saturday morning and afternoon, prompting a Flood Watch in effect until 2 AM Sunday. While the second half of the weekend should be a bit drier, isolated pop-up storms may impact your afternoon plans. Expect highs to top out in the mid-to-lower 80s in the Piedmont and Foothills, while the High Country struggles to clear 70°. Some more sunshine returns to the forecast as the stalled front over our area loses strength and moisture, but the mugginess sticks around.

The incoming sunshine won’t last long. Another frontal system arrives by midweek, bringing rain and storms by Tuesday evening. Rain chances linger into Wednesday before fantastic fall-like air crashes into the Carolinas by Thursday. Highs will fall from the 80s and 70s on Monday and Tuesday into the 70s and 60s on Thursday and Friday for the Piedmont and High Country, respectively. This same incoming front will likely keep Hurricane Lee away from the Carolinas, as well.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a few storms. Low: 67°. Wind: Light.

Sunday: Variable clouds. PM isolated storms. High: 84°. Wind: Light.

Sunday Night: A few storms early, then mostly clear Low: 67°. Wind: SW 5-10.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Stray storm? High: 86°. Wind: Light.