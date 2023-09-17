Sunny & Comfy Final Week of Summer

The final weekend of summer is ending on a soggy note. A sloppy and sluggish rainmaking system is passing just to our southwest, bringing scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder into our area this evening. Most of the rain should clear out by Monday morning as a separate cold front sweeps through the Carolinas. Lows will dip into the 40s and 50s for most as we kick off summer’s last workweek. Patchy fog may also be an issue for your morning commute.

Any clouds at sunrise will quickly melt away by the afternoon on Monday. Highs will will top out near 80º in the Piedmont and Foothills, while the High Country struggles to clear 70º. Temperatures will slowly rise into the mid-80s around the Metro by Thursday. Rain chances will remain low for much of the workweek ahead, but we’ll need to watch our coastline for a potential “homegrown” tropical system next weekend.

Tonight: A few thundershowers, then clearing. Patchy fog late. Low: 59°. Wind: NW 5-10.

Monday: AM patchy fog. PM sunny and comfy. High: 80°. Wind: NW 5-10.

Monday Night: Clear and cool. Low: 57°. Wind: Light.

Tuesday: Another lovely day. High: 82°. Wind: NE 5-10.