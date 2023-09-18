York Co. Approves Tax Incentives For Solar Manufacturing Plant

YORK, S.C. – York County leaders voted 4-3 Monday night to approve tax incentives for a new solar manufacturing plant in Fort Mill.

Canadian company Silfab is promising 800 jobs and a $150,000 investment.

It plans to make solar panels at an existing facility on Logistics Lane.

It will also be given a four percent tax rate, instead of the usual 10.5% rate.

Neighbors worry about a drop in property values, environmental concerns, and say truck traffic is already too busy on nearby Highway 21.