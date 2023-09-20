Animal Care & Control Is Asking For Community Support As It Is About To Lose 36 Dog Kennels To Renovations

CHARLOTTE, NC (News Release) — The next phase of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care & Control (ACC) animal shelter renovations is slated to begin on Wednesday, September 27th, 2023. Renovations to meet North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services standards, and the American Disabilities Act are ongoing.

The next phase will be what we are calling Kennel Reno 2023 Part 1, which is the renovation of two indoor dog kennel rooms that the shelter currently uses as temporary kennels. When completed, this area will be the new dog isolation kennels, which is where dogs that are sick are housed for medical treatment. This will be a more ideal area to house sick dogs and the rooms will be designed in a way that will better control disease spread.

“The two current rooms each have 18 dog kennels. When we are full, we use both sides of the kennel which gives us 36 spaces for dogs. The challenge that we face with this next phase of renovations is, we are already full daily, and the intake of dogs remains steady. To have these rooms empty by the September 27th deadline, we will once again need the community’s support, now more than ever.” – Melissa Knicely/Animal Care & Control Communications & Community Outreach Manager

The Goal: Clear the 39 kennels by Tuesday, September 26th at 7 PM.

How To Work Towards The Goal:

Get as many dogs out of the shelter as possible

When dogs in adoption kennels move out the dogs from lost kennels can move into those spots. In turn, when dogs from lost kennels move to adoption kennels, then dogs from the temporary holding areas move to the lost kennels.

Adopt: If you have been thinking about adding a dog to your family, there is no better time than now to help save a life, while finding the best, total, and faithful companion.

Foster: If you can’t adopt but have room for a foster, long-term fostering for rest & relaxation is urgently needed.

Sponsor: Team up with a local doggy daycare or boarding facility to sponsor a stay for an ACC foster dog. Email friendsofcmas@gmail.com

Donate: Friends of CMAS Pet Boarding Fund

In order to be successful, we will need to have more dogs moving out of the shelter and into homes, more quickly than the dogs that are coming in. We will desperately need Charlotte and the surrounding communities to be the lifelines for these dogs in order to avoid any euthanasia for space, which no one wants to happen.” – Melissa Knicely/Animal Care & Control Communications & Community Outreach Manager

Kennel Reno 2023 Part 1, is slated to be completed by November 1st, 2023.

More information on Kennel Reno Part 2 to come in the next two weeks.