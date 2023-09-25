Judge Greg Mathis Speaks To Students At Livingstone College About Overcoming Obstacles

SALISBURY, N.C. — For more than 20 years, Judge Greg Mathis has been laying down the law with a sense of humor as he takes viewers to court in his Emmy nominated TV show, but recently he wore a different kind of robe.

This time speaking to students at Livingstone College.

He shared his story with students at the historically black college — talking candidly about overcoming obstacles and how he rose from a troubled youth serving time in jail to becoming the youngest judge in Michigan’s history.

“Having gone through the fire myself I knew what life was like and the help that was necessary. One of the primary things our young folks need is direction and opportunity,” Mathis said.

He shared his wisdom with students during Livingstone’s fall convocation, reminding them their path to success also means giving back to their communities – much like he did.

“We created an agency that does just that and the Mathis Community Center where young folks come for opportunity and skill trades etc.,” Mathis said.

He also encouraged them not to allow struggle to define them, but to use it to push toward success.

“The gift of struggle is within them and that means that what it took for them to get where they’re at is really a training ground for what they can do to uplift others and not just themselves.”