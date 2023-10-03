Elderly Man Killed In Single-Car Crash In Iredell County

IREDELL COUNTY –An elderly man died in a fatal, one-car accident in Iredell County after driving his truck off the road and hitting a tree head on, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The collision occurred at approximately 1:50 p.m. on Monday, October 2nd.

Jimmy Lee Dalton, 78, was traveling north on Tabor Road near Speaks Road when he drove his 1994 Ford Ranger off the road and struck a tree.

Police say that Dalton was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers closed part of Tabor Road for a couple of hours to conduct an on-site investigation. Highway Patrol officers said that speeding and alcohol were not contributing factors in the accident.