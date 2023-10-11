Panthers Fans Have Among Lowest Merch Costs, Study Finds

Miles Ruder,

Oddspedia, an online sportsbook review platform, conducted a new study that found the NFL teams with the most expensive apparel. Oddspedia determined the average cost for all 32 teams by calculating the average price of a team jersey, t-shirt, sweatshirt and hat via NFLShop.com.

According to the findings, Carolina Panthers fans can expect to pay $267.80 on average for the combined cost of these four items of clothing, ranking them as the third cheapest NFL team for merchandise. The total number is the combined average cost of a jersey ($124.39), a t-shirt ($40.32), a sweatshirt ($71.75) and a hat ($31.35).

The cheapest team merchandise on average is the Arizona Cardinals with an average team apparel cost of $225.14. 

“It [is] fascinating to observe the price disparity between the most and least popular teams, when it comes to fan apparel,” a spokesperson for Oddspedia said. “At a fundamental level, supply and demand is likely to have the greatest influence on how much fans can expect to pay for merchandise.”

The most expensive team merch is as follows:

  1. Philadelphia Eagles – $308.46
  2. Detroit Lions – $306.23
  3. San Francisco 49ers – $300.05
  4. New York Jets – $296.74
  5. Dallas Cowboys – $295.99

“Teams such as the Eagles are likely to experience a greater demand for merchandise, due to their large fan base and higher chance of winning their division,” the Oddspedia spokesperson said. “This means items of clothing can retail at a higher price, and there is less need for heavy price discounts in order to shift stock.”

Below is every NFL team ranked from most expensive to least expensive merchandising cost:

RankTeamAverage cost of a jerseyAverage cost of t-shirtAverage cost of a sweatshirtAverage cost of a hatTotal cost (hat, sweatshirt, jersey, t-shirt)
1.Philadelphia Eagles$157.59$42.33$75.68$32.85$308.46
2.Detroit Lions$137.79$48.85$85.87$33.73$306.23
3.San Francisco 49ers$141.43$45.95$76.89$35.78$300.05
4.New York Jets$132.59$45.70$83.90$34.55$296.74
5.Dallas Cowboys$136.19$50.53$73.91$35.36$295.99
6.Cleveland Browns$145.39$44.90$71.91$32.15$294.35
7.Minnesota Vikings$138.99$45.14$75.82$33.96$293.90
8.Pittsburgh Steelers$141.49$42.10$78.45$31.81$293.85
9.Miami Dolphins$135.19$45.58$74.08$34.36$289.21
10.Cincinnati Bengals$133.29$46.56$75.58$33.66$289.09
11.Seattle Seahawks$145.59$39.59$70.82$33.08$289.08
12.Tampa Bay Buccaneers$144.79$38.24$69.62$36.39$289.03
13.New England Patriots$139.09$42.62$73.93$33.28$288.93
14.New York Giants$134.81$43.74$75.93$33.75$288.22
15.Denver Broncos$135.02$44.09$71.33$35.30$285.73
16.Chicago Bears$133.70$47.61$70.13$34.12$285.56
17.Las Vegas Raiders$131.16$44.43$74.42$35.36$285.36
18.Kansas City Chiefs$133.19$45.20$72.47$31.93$282.79
19.Buffalo Bills$132.79$41.28$75.01$32.65$281.72
20.Atlanta Falcons$126.75$44.76$76.47$33.65$281.63
21.Baltimore Ravens$141.99$36.94$66.62$34.09$279.63
22.Los Angeles Chargers$132.09$41.84$69.57$34.10$277.59
23.Green Bay Packers$128.54$43.06$71.23$33.17$276.00
24.Indianapolis Colts$123.68$43.20$73.79$32.90$273.56
25.Tennessee Titans$127.67$39.82$73.86$30.79$272.13
26.Jacksonville Jaguars$129.95$41.74$66.92$33.44$272.04
27.Washington Commanders$136.07$35.42$65.96$34.14$271.59
28.New Orleans Saints$126.19$42.12$70.28$32.40$270.99
29.Los Angeles Rams$126.47$38.80$67.85$34.78$267.89
30.Carolina Panthers$124.39$40.32$71.75$31.35$267.80
31.Houston Texans$111.73$33.57$54.92$30.61$230.82
32.Arizona Cardinals$91.61$38.98$62.64$31.91$225.14

All information credited to: https://oddspedia.com/us/sportsbooks