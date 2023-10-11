Panthers Fans Have Among Lowest Merch Costs, Study Finds

Oddspedia, an online sportsbook review platform, conducted a new study that found the NFL teams with the most expensive apparel. Oddspedia determined the average cost for all 32 teams by calculating the average price of a team jersey, t-shirt, sweatshirt and hat via NFLShop.com.
According to the findings, Carolina Panthers fans can expect to pay $267.80 on average for the combined cost of these four items of clothing, ranking them as the third cheapest NFL team for merchandise. The total number is the combined average cost of a jersey ($124.39), a t-shirt ($40.32), a sweatshirt ($71.75) and a hat ($31.35).
The cheapest team merchandise on average is the Arizona Cardinals with an average team apparel cost of $225.14.
“It [is] fascinating to observe the price disparity between the most and least popular teams, when it comes to fan apparel,” a spokesperson for Oddspedia said. “At a fundamental level, supply and demand is likely to have the greatest influence on how much fans can expect to pay for merchandise.”
The most expensive team merch is as follows:
- Philadelphia Eagles – $308.46
- Detroit Lions – $306.23
- San Francisco 49ers – $300.05
- New York Jets – $296.74
- Dallas Cowboys – $295.99
“Teams such as the Eagles are likely to experience a greater demand for merchandise, due to their large fan base and higher chance of winning their division,” the Oddspedia spokesperson said. “This means items of clothing can retail at a higher price, and there is less need for heavy price discounts in order to shift stock.”
Below is every NFL team ranked from most expensive to least expensive merchandising cost:
|Rank
|Team
|Average cost of a jersey
|Average cost of t-shirt
|Average cost of a sweatshirt
|Average cost of a hat
|Total cost (hat, sweatshirt, jersey, t-shirt)
|1.
|Philadelphia Eagles
|$157.59
|$42.33
|$75.68
|$32.85
|$308.46
|2.
|Detroit Lions
|$137.79
|$48.85
|$85.87
|$33.73
|$306.23
|3.
|San Francisco 49ers
|$141.43
|$45.95
|$76.89
|$35.78
|$300.05
|4.
|New York Jets
|$132.59
|$45.70
|$83.90
|$34.55
|$296.74
|5.
|Dallas Cowboys
|$136.19
|$50.53
|$73.91
|$35.36
|$295.99
|6.
|Cleveland Browns
|$145.39
|$44.90
|$71.91
|$32.15
|$294.35
|7.
|Minnesota Vikings
|$138.99
|$45.14
|$75.82
|$33.96
|$293.90
|8.
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|$141.49
|$42.10
|$78.45
|$31.81
|$293.85
|9.
|Miami Dolphins
|$135.19
|$45.58
|$74.08
|$34.36
|$289.21
|10.
|Cincinnati Bengals
|$133.29
|$46.56
|$75.58
|$33.66
|$289.09
|11.
|Seattle Seahawks
|$145.59
|$39.59
|$70.82
|$33.08
|$289.08
|12.
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|$144.79
|$38.24
|$69.62
|$36.39
|$289.03
|13.
|New England Patriots
|$139.09
|$42.62
|$73.93
|$33.28
|$288.93
|14.
|New York Giants
|$134.81
|$43.74
|$75.93
|$33.75
|$288.22
|15.
|Denver Broncos
|$135.02
|$44.09
|$71.33
|$35.30
|$285.73
|16.
|Chicago Bears
|$133.70
|$47.61
|$70.13
|$34.12
|$285.56
|17.
|Las Vegas Raiders
|$131.16
|$44.43
|$74.42
|$35.36
|$285.36
|18.
|Kansas City Chiefs
|$133.19
|$45.20
|$72.47
|$31.93
|$282.79
|19.
|Buffalo Bills
|$132.79
|$41.28
|$75.01
|$32.65
|$281.72
|20.
|Atlanta Falcons
|$126.75
|$44.76
|$76.47
|$33.65
|$281.63
|21.
|Baltimore Ravens
|$141.99
|$36.94
|$66.62
|$34.09
|$279.63
|22.
|Los Angeles Chargers
|$132.09
|$41.84
|$69.57
|$34.10
|$277.59
|23.
|Green Bay Packers
|$128.54
|$43.06
|$71.23
|$33.17
|$276.00
|24.
|Indianapolis Colts
|$123.68
|$43.20
|$73.79
|$32.90
|$273.56
|25.
|Tennessee Titans
|$127.67
|$39.82
|$73.86
|$30.79
|$272.13
|26.
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|$129.95
|$41.74
|$66.92
|$33.44
|$272.04
|27.
|Washington Commanders
|$136.07
|$35.42
|$65.96
|$34.14
|$271.59
|28.
|New Orleans Saints
|$126.19
|$42.12
|$70.28
|$32.40
|$270.99
|29.
|Los Angeles Rams
|$126.47
|$38.80
|$67.85
|$34.78
|$267.89
|30.
|Carolina Panthers
|$124.39
|$40.32
|$71.75
|$31.35
|$267.80
|31.
|Houston Texans
|$111.73
|$33.57
|$54.92
|$30.61
|$230.82
|32.
|Arizona Cardinals
|$91.61
|$38.98
|$62.64
|$31.91
|$225.14
