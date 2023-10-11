Panthers Fans Have Among Lowest Merch Costs, Study Finds

Oddspedia, an online sportsbook review platform, conducted a new study that found the NFL teams with the most expensive apparel. Oddspedia determined the average cost for all 32 teams by calculating the average price of a team jersey, t-shirt, sweatshirt and hat via NFLShop.com.

According to the findings, Carolina Panthers fans can expect to pay $267.80 on average for the combined cost of these four items of clothing, ranking them as the third cheapest NFL team for merchandise. The total number is the combined average cost of a jersey ($124.39), a t-shirt ($40.32), a sweatshirt ($71.75) and a hat ($31.35).

The cheapest team merchandise on average is the Arizona Cardinals with an average team apparel cost of $225.14.

“It [is] fascinating to observe the price disparity between the most and least popular teams, when it comes to fan apparel,” a spokesperson for Oddspedia said. “At a fundamental level, supply and demand is likely to have the greatest influence on how much fans can expect to pay for merchandise.”

The most expensive team merch is as follows:

Philadelphia Eagles – $308.46 Detroit Lions – $306.23 San Francisco 49ers – $300.05 New York Jets – $296.74 Dallas Cowboys – $295.99

“Teams such as the Eagles are likely to experience a greater demand for merchandise, due to their large fan base and higher chance of winning their division,” the Oddspedia spokesperson said. “This means items of clothing can retail at a higher price, and there is less need for heavy price discounts in order to shift stock.”

Below is every NFL team ranked from most expensive to least expensive merchandising cost:

Rank Team Average cost of a jersey Average cost of t-shirt Average cost of a sweatshirt Average cost of a hat Total cost (hat, sweatshirt, jersey, t-shirt) 1. Philadelphia Eagles $157.59 $42.33 $75.68 $32.85 $308.46 2. Detroit Lions $137.79 $48.85 $85.87 $33.73 $306.23 3. San Francisco 49ers $141.43 $45.95 $76.89 $35.78 $300.05 4. New York Jets $132.59 $45.70 $83.90 $34.55 $296.74 5. Dallas Cowboys $136.19 $50.53 $73.91 $35.36 $295.99 6. Cleveland Browns $145.39 $44.90 $71.91 $32.15 $294.35 7. Minnesota Vikings $138.99 $45.14 $75.82 $33.96 $293.90 8. Pittsburgh Steelers $141.49 $42.10 $78.45 $31.81 $293.85 9. Miami Dolphins $135.19 $45.58 $74.08 $34.36 $289.21 10. Cincinnati Bengals $133.29 $46.56 $75.58 $33.66 $289.09 11. Seattle Seahawks $145.59 $39.59 $70.82 $33.08 $289.08 12. Tampa Bay Buccaneers $144.79 $38.24 $69.62 $36.39 $289.03 13. New England Patriots $139.09 $42.62 $73.93 $33.28 $288.93 14. New York Giants $134.81 $43.74 $75.93 $33.75 $288.22 15. Denver Broncos $135.02 $44.09 $71.33 $35.30 $285.73 16. Chicago Bears $133.70 $47.61 $70.13 $34.12 $285.56 17. Las Vegas Raiders $131.16 $44.43 $74.42 $35.36 $285.36 18. Kansas City Chiefs $133.19 $45.20 $72.47 $31.93 $282.79 19. Buffalo Bills $132.79 $41.28 $75.01 $32.65 $281.72 20. Atlanta Falcons $126.75 $44.76 $76.47 $33.65 $281.63 21. Baltimore Ravens $141.99 $36.94 $66.62 $34.09 $279.63 22. Los Angeles Chargers $132.09 $41.84 $69.57 $34.10 $277.59 23. Green Bay Packers $128.54 $43.06 $71.23 $33.17 $276.00 24. Indianapolis Colts $123.68 $43.20 $73.79 $32.90 $273.56 25. Tennessee Titans $127.67 $39.82 $73.86 $30.79 $272.13 26. Jacksonville Jaguars $129.95 $41.74 $66.92 $33.44 $272.04 27. Washington Commanders $136.07 $35.42 $65.96 $34.14 $271.59 28. New Orleans Saints $126.19 $42.12 $70.28 $32.40 $270.99 29. Los Angeles Rams $126.47 $38.80 $67.85 $34.78 $267.89 30. Carolina Panthers $124.39 $40.32 $71.75 $31.35 $267.80 31. Houston Texans $111.73 $33.57 $54.92 $30.61 $230.82 32. Arizona Cardinals $91.61 $38.98 $62.64 $31.91 $225.14

All information credited to: https://oddspedia.com/us/sportsbooks