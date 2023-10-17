Tasty Tuesday: National Pasta Day with Chef Mara & The Foodie School
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Eat up – it’s national pasta day!
Chef Mara with the Foodie School joined Rising to make pumpkin ricotta gnudi. For more info, or to take any of the classes at the Foodie School – including the pasta making one, visit their website. Check out the recipe for sweet potato ricotta gnudi below.
Sweet Potato Ricotta Gnudi
Ingredients
- 1 16-ounce container whole-milk ricotta, strained for an hour (7 oz. Impastata)
- 1 small sweet potato, roasted OR ¾ cup sweet potato, puree
- 1 large egg
- 3/4 cup finely grated Parmesan cheese
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1 2/3 cup flour (9 oz.)
- 1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice
- 2 tablespoons brown sugar
Directions
- In a large bowl, mix the strained ricotta, sweet potato puree, egg, cheese, pumpkin spice, salt, and 3/4 of the flour until all ingredients are incorporated. You may need more flour.
- Cover and refrigerate for 15 minutes.
- Check the dough by rolling a bit in your hand. It should be a bit tacky. If it clings to your fingers like bubble gum, incorporate more flour one tablespoon at a time until you reach a tacky, workable consistency.
- Refrigerate for another 15 minutes.
- Before shaping, put a large pot of salted water on the stove to bring to a boil.
- Sprinkle a baking sheet with flour and set it close to your work space.
- Sprinkle your hands and work surface with a little flour.
- Break off a tennis-ball sized piece of the dough and roll it into a thick log about 3/4-inch thick.
- Using a bench scraper or sharp knife, cut the log into 3/4″ pieces. You can leave them as little ‘pillows’ or shape them into the traditional grooved gnocchi by rolling them off the back of a fork with your thumb.
- Transfer to the baking sheet and toss with flour to prevent sticking. Repeat with remaining dough.
- Add half of the gnocchi to the boiling water. Gently stir the gnocchi to make sure they don’t stick.
- Once they bob to the surface, let them cook for an additional 2 minutes.
- Remove gnocchi with a slotted spoon and transfer to a colander set over a bowl to finish draining.
Sage Brown Butter Sauce
Ingredients
- 8 tablespoons butter
- 12 fresh sage leaves
Directions
- In a large sauté pan, melt the remaining 8 tablespoons of butter.
- Add the sage to the butter and continue to cook until the butter starts to brown.
- Remove from the heat.