York County Inmates Test Positive For Tuberculosis

YORK COUNTY, S.C – Three York County Detention Center inmates were transported to the hospital after testing positive for tuberculosis.

The first inmate was booked in On October 7th, and the second inmate on October 8th, the third person was taken straight to the hospital upon arrest and did not enter the York County Detention Center facility. All three inmates were acquaintances and were together prior to their arrest.

All three inmates have been released from YCDC custody on their individual bond conditions.

Sheriff Kevin Tolson and Chief Jail Administrator John Hicks immediately notified the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) about the TB cases. DHEC and a regional TB clinic will arrive on Tuesday, October 17th, to begin contact tracing and testing staff and inmates that had contact with the three inmates.

“We will test as many people as necessary to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all staff and inmates,” said Sheriff Kevin Tolson.

The York County Detention Center has long established protocols to identify any medical-related issues, including tuberculosis, to prevent and minimize any exposure to those housed in the facility and protect employees. TB skin tests are done on all inmates prior to entering the general population, as well as annually for staff. The health, safety, and wellbeing of all staff and inmates has always been and will continue to be a top priority for the York County Sheriff’s Office.