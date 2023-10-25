Uptown Charlotte Holds 2023 ACC Men’s And Women’s Basketball Tipoff

1/13

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The 2023 ACC Basketball Tipoff for both Men and Women was held in Uptown Charlotte on Tuesday and Wednesday of this week. Every ACC men’s and women’s basketball coach, as well as players from all 15 member schools and ACC commissioner Jim Phillips, were on hand for this two-day event.

Coaches and players met with both local and national media to talk about the state of the ACC and the season ahead. The ACC enters the 2023-24 women’s basketball season with five teams ranked in the AP Preseason poll, including 2023 ACC Tournament champion and Final Four participant Virginia Tech (No. 8), last year’s ACC regular-season champion Notre Dame (No. 10), North Carolina (No. 16), Louisville (No. 17) and Florida State (No. 18).

On the men’s side, three ACC teams are ranked in the AP Preseason poll – No. 2 Duke, No. 13 Miami – after advancing to its first Final Four, and No. 19 North Carolina. Last season, a nation-best eight ACC teams were selected to compete in the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

It marked the fifth consecutive NCAA Tournament in which eight ACC teams were selected, which ties the league record and is the most among all conferences in that span. This coming season, WCCB, will be home to ACC basketball.

The CW will broadcast 28 men’s basketball games and nine women’s basketball games. These games will be featured in December, January, and February with men’s basketball doubleheaders taking place every Saturday afternoon and women’s basketball games on Sunday afternoons.