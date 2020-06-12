Wilson’s World: Online Music Instruction And More With Bold Music Lessons

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Today on Wilson’s World Home School, Wilson talks with George Ramsay of Bold Music Lessons about how they have adopted new ways to connect and collaborate with their students during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information please contact George at Bold Music Lessons at george@boldmusiclessons.com.

