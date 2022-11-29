Fields for our Future: Charlotte Knights Help Revamp Little League Field

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Members of the Charlotte Knights Baseball Club staff are helping rebuild Coul-Oak youth baseball field. It is part of the Fields for our Future initiative presented by Truist.

The team is led by Knights’ Director of Field Operations, Matt Parrott. Parrott told WCCB this effort will make the field safer for years to come.

The Knights and Truist have led the competition for a number of years. Coul-Oak was selected out of a number of applicants. Tommy Viola with the Charlotte Knights tells WCCB they expect to do more fields in the future.