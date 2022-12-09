Second Harvest Food Bank Needs Donations

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Second Harvest food bank is reminding people of the importance of their support.

The food bank sees an uptick in donations during the holidays as money is tight for many individuals and families… but they need the intake year-round.

“We are finding that the need has been really really high this year,” Kay Carter, C.E.O. of the food bank said. “It takes three things to run a food bank- We definitely always need food. That’s kind of a no-brainer. So if people are out there and want to donate food or want to have a food drive… we always welcome that.”

In addition to food, Second Harvest also accepts financial donations. Those donations help pay the staff and allow them to choose supplies they are low on.

