CHARLOTTE, N.C.– Halfway There Rescue meets Rising’s Rachael Maurer to discuss the need for fosters and supplies in Charlotte.

The all-volunteer rescue works to save animals who are stray including those who have been abused or abandoned by their owners.

The supplies needed include dog food, puppy food, pee pads, and cat litter. The rescue is also welcoming monetary donations.

To donate or learn more about Halfway There – click here!