Up ‘n Adam: NASCAR Hall of Fame Camp

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Adam Wurtzel went to the NASCAR Hall of Fame to experience some of the activities campers get to experience this summer.

The NASCAR Hall of Fame Camp will see over 150 campers from ages 5-13 this summer, see what it’s like to work in all aspects of the NASCAR and racing industry.

Up ‘n Adam got to try out some of those experiences. First, he tried his luck at being a pit crew member. Then, it was time to step inside a car on a simulated race track. Finally, we got to see the science side of racing, as we went outside to create our own “chemistry cars.”

More info about NASCAR Hall of Fame Camp is HERE.